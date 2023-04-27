Man stumped by ploy using his home address

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A Johns Creek man reported to police April 12 that empty envelopes had been delivered to addresses across the country, using his address.
The victim said he did not mail the envelopes, nor had he allowed anyone to use his address. He said he started receiving empty envelopes that were “returned to sender” as undeliverable about two weeks ago. He also stated he has been receiving phone calls daily from people inquiring why he sent the empty envelopes.
The victim said he complained to his post office on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, which advised him to file a report at www.uspis.gov.
Police informed the victim to hold the envelopes and others he may receive due to them not appearing to have any evidentiary value. Police also advised him to hold his mail at the post office and turn over any new envelopes to his postmaster.