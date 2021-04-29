ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A shoplifter stole a gold chain from the Zales Jewelry shop at the North Point Mall along North Point Circle on April 14.

A store clerk told police a man wearing a hat and black face mask came in and asked to look at some gold chains. He took one of them and walked out as the clerk yelled for him to stop. The employee described the chain as a 10-karat yellow gold necklace worth $1,500.

Mall security showed footage of the suspect running out of the mall and leaving in a white SUV driven by another person.

Load comments