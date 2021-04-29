ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A shoplifter stole a gold chain from the Zales Jewelry shop at the North Point Mall along North Point Circle on April 14.
A store clerk told police a man wearing a hat and black face mask came in and asked to look at some gold chains. He took one of them and walked out as the clerk yelled for him to stop. The employee described the chain as a 10-karat yellow gold necklace worth $1,500.
Mall security showed footage of the suspect running out of the mall and leaving in a white SUV driven by another person.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.