Man stalks woman in Alpharetta, threatens violence

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A Duluth woman working in Alpharetta told police May 15 an Atlanta man had been stalking her and sending her threatening messages.
The woman said the man had been her friend at one point. She said he would text her from different numbers and tell her that he was watching her. She said she observed a red laser beam on her chest the previous day after the man sent her a message saying “the ‘beam’ was on her,” according to the report.
The next day, while the woman was at work, she received a message from the man stating the beam was on one of her coworkers and that “he was getting ready to take the shot.” At that point, the workers locked the door and called police.
The woman showed police messages she received around midnight May 15. The messages mostly contained insults and profanity, but the man threatened to kill her in one of the messages, according to the report. The woman showed officers a message she received right when police arrived that said, “I see you talking to the police and we are hiding.”
The woman was told to file a temporary protective order against the man, block his number, avoid responding to him and change her phone number.