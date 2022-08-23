Man stabbed in attack along major roadway

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Police say a man was robbed at knifepoint and stabbed by two men while walking down Peachtree Industrial Boulevard in Dunwoody Aug. 7.
The incident occurred at about 4 a.m. near the Chevron Gas Station at 6900 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard in Dunwoody. The man was walking home from the gas station after buying milk, when he was attacked by two men hiding behind a clothing donation box.
The man was hit in the back of the neck, thrown to the ground, kicked and stabbed in the hand.
Attackers stole the man’s wallet and phones and left him at the scene after threatening to kill him if he called the police.
After being rendered first aid, the man told police one of the attackers lived close by and was frequently in the area.
Police had not located the suspects at the time of the initial incident report.