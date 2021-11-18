DUNWOODY, Ga. — Police were dispatched to an armed robbery reported late Nov. 4 at the HOBNOB Neighborhood Tavern along Ashford Dunwoody Crossing. The business’ manager and an employee said a suspect wearing a Black Lives Matter facemask and Michael Jordan sweatshirt robbed them at gunpoint while they were counting money in the back office.
The victims said the gunman told them he would shoot if they moved as he entered the office through the kitchen. The gunman told the employee to lay on the floor and ordered the manager to open the safe. When the manager told the robber there was northing in the safe, he grabbed the cash on the desk and left. According to police, $4,456 was reportedly stolen.
Security cameras showed the suspect entering the business and robbing the victims at gunpoint. He was holding a small, black semi-automatic pistol that officers said appeared to be a Glock 43.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.