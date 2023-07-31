Man sought for theft of vacuum cleaners

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police were dispatched to Target on State Bridge Road July 4 on a report that a man walked out of the store with nearly $3,350 in stolen items.
The store’s loss prevention officer reported a male suspect grabbing a shopping cart, filling it with around five items. Three minutes later, at 8:03 p.m., the suspect left without paying. His stock included different models of vacuum cleaners.
The employee could not retrieve the license plate number from security cameras or identify the driver. But she provided several videos of surveillance footage, which were forwarded to detectives.