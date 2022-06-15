Man sought for failing to return rental articles

MILTON, Ga. — Police are looking for a 25-year-old Atlanta man who allegedly rented an excavator and trailer from Home Depot on Windward Parkway last March and never came back.
The equipment is valued at more than $27,000.
Officials with Home Depot notified police on May 31 that they had exhausted every attempt to locate the renter, including sending certified notices to his listed address, but they have received no response.
Police tried contacting the renter by phone. The first attempt went to voicemail. During the second attempt, a woman claiming to be the man’s sister answered and told police she had no idea why her number had been used on the rental application. She also said she did not know where her brother was.
Officials at Home Depot told police the last known location of the equipment was in Asheville, N.C.
Police said they have entered the man’s driver’s license and photo on the national crime database.