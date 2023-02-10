Man sleeping in car found with stolen gun

ROSWELL, Ga. — A Roswell police officer responded to a report of a man sleeping in his car at a red light on Holcomb Bridge Road at 3 a.m. on Jan. 29. The man was later found to be a convicted felon in possession of a stolen firearm.
The officer found the vehicle after it pulled off the road on Terramont drive and stopped at an embankment. The man inside was unresponsive, so the officer put the car in park, turned off the engine and unfastened his seatbelt.
At that time, the officer said the man woke up and “became combative.” The officer also said the man had a handgun in the driver door of the car and smelled of marijuana and alcohol.
The handgun was run through an identification system and came back as stolen. The officer also ran a criminal history on the man and found he was a convicted felon, with active arrest warrants from DeKalb County and Hall County.
Police arrested the man for failure to maintain lane, theft by receiving, driving under the influence, driving with a suspended license and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.