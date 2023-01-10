Man shot with BB gun while jogging with dog

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — While out running with his dog on Alvin Road, a man told Johns Creek Police he was shot with a pistol-style BB gun.
The man looked around and noticed a man in a silver Mercedes driving slowly behind him while continuously shooting the gun Dec. 27, the police report said. The suspect then turned on Berkshire Manor Drive.
When the man got to the intersection of Alvin Road and Berkshire Manor Drive, he observed the car approaching Haynes Bridge Road to leave the neighborhood but did not get the tag number.
The man described the car as a four-door mid-2000s silver Mercedes with a tail light or brake light out. The suspect is an older teenager or in his early 20s, White or Hispanic and wearing an orange hat.