Man shoots alleged armed robber at Alpharetta Zaxby's

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The Alpharetta Police Department is investigating an alleged armed robbery attempt around 10:20 p.m. Sept. 10 in the parking lot at Zaxby’s on Old Milton Parkway.
Officers reported responding to a shots-fired call and locating a male suspect on Ga. 9 with two gunshot wounds to the leg. The suspect is in custody while receiving treatment for his injuries.
Detectives confirmed a bystander who had witnessed the incident shot the suspect.
The investigation is ongoing, but police officials said preliminary investigation and evidence indicate the bystander had used lawful force in the defense of a third party.
— Shelby Israel