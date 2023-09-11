Man sees $56,275 balance for phony car purchase

MILTON, Ga. — A Milton man reported to police Aug. 22 he received paperwork in the mail indicating he purchased a vehicle in Houston, Texas.
But the man told police someone had used his information to buy the 2020 Dodge Charger. He had also received documents from different banks indicating he had been denied auto financing, the police report said, and received a toll invoice regarding the vehicle which showed a tag number.
The man provided police with two invoices he received from Chrysler Capital, showing a balance of $56,275.