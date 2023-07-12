Man says bank account raided of nearly $19,000

MILTON, Ga. — A Milton man reported to police July 3 nearly $19,000 in fraudulent check activity on his bank account.
While checking his account activity, the man noticed transactions for two checks he did not authorize, one for $9,360 and the other for $9,570.
The man contacted the bank’s fraud department. The checks were canceled, and a new account was opened for him.
The man provided police copies of both checks. He said he was unaware of any missing checks and believed that all checks he had ordered were delivered to him. He also said he did not give his check book to another person or authorize their use.