Man’s television stolen from leasing office room

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A Johns Creek man reported to police May 12 that two unidentified suspects broke into the package delivery unit at his apartment complex, Arium, and stole his $325 TV.
The victim said when he went to retrieve his Samsung TV at around 12:30 p.m. May 10, he noticed that the room’s security door had been forced open, and his TV was missing.
The property manager provided security footage that showed two people forcing open the door into the package room before stealing multiple items including the victim’s TV.
Suspect descriptions were redacted in the police report.
Because the manager said the mailroom had remained available to tenants since the incident, police did not search for any fingerprints or other items of evidentiary value.
Police advised the manager to have any additional victims contact them.