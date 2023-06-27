Man’s stolen vehicle later found at Kroger

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — After an Alpharetta man reported his vehicle stolen June 4, police later found it in the Kroger lot on Holcomb Bridge Road.
The man said he left his white Volkswagen Jetta in a visitor lot of his apartment on Sandy Lane Drive, and when he returned, it was gone.
The man told police he had the key fob and believed the vehicle to have been locked. The victim said he and his father, the owner, were the only two to have possession of key fobs to the vehicle.
While police finished gathering information, another officer began searching nearby locations for the vehicle and located it at Kroger with no noticeable damage.