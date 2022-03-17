Man’s RV burglarized at Ga. 9 storage facility

MILTON, Ga. — A Milton man reported a vehicle burglary March 5 at Midgard Self Storage on Ga. 9. He said he discovered that his RV had been entered during the two-day period it was unattended Feb. 14-16.
Various items of value had been taken sometime during the 10 days prior to the date he called in the report. He said other items in the vehicle had been tossed about.
The RV had been locked with a deadbolt in place.
An officer observed a partial shoe print on the back bumper located near the window, where the suspect might have entered the RV. There are no security cameras within the facility near where the RV was parked. The victim was advised to obtain trail cameras in order to add additional security to the RV while parked within the facility.