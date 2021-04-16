JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — An officer was dispatched to the Emory Johns Creek Hospital along Hospital Parkway on April 1 after an unruly patient threatened to kill the nursing staff.

Clifford Jason Morton, 59, of Meadows Lane, Johns Creek, was cited for disorderly conduct. Police said he checked himself in that afternoon with complaints of abdominal pain. He demanded to see a doctor and knocked over medical equipment. Morton yelled at staff telling them he was going to “shoot everyone until he saw a doctor.”

The threats were empty, according to police. Morton was not armed and later told the officer he did not make the threats. But several nurses stated that threats were made, and one told police she feared for her safety.

Load comments