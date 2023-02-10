Man’s identity used to get job with Uber

MILTON, Ga. — Milton Police responded to a call Jan. 30 about a Social Security number fraudulently used to apply for an Uber driver position.
Police met with the fraud victim who said he received a letter on Jan. 27 from the IRS regarding taxes. On the form, it showed that the man applied for an Uber driver position and had earned $2,581.20.
The man said he never applied for an Uber driver position, the report said, and when he noticed that his Social Security number was involved in the IRS document, he contacted Uber for support.
At the time of the report, the man had still been waiting on a follow-up email from Uber.
The man said he is usually good about keeping his personal information secure and is not sure how it was obtained.