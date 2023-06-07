Man’s home burglarized while attending church

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A Johns Creek man off Cameron Parc Circle reported a burglary to police May 19.
The victim said he went to church earlier that day at around 5 p.m. and came back at around 9 p.m. to a house in disarray. When he returned, he saw that the glass back door had been shattered and his first-floor office had items that had been rummaged through.
Police cleared the residence and found no one inside. At the time of the report, it is unknown what was taken. Detectives took over the investigation.