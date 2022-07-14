Man’s eviction attempt sparks possible threats to Gainesville family

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A Gainesville man reported June 23 that a friend who was living with him had threatened his family.
The proprietor told deputies he was letting his friend stay at his house, but that the friend does not live there. In an incident three days earlier, deputies had determined the friend did live at the house and told the proprietor that he would have to formally evict him, so the man began the eviction process.
On June 23, the man showed deputies a video of the friend from a doorbell camera “stating multiple threats about killing possibly his wife and shooting law enforcement,” according to the report. The proprietor said he was afraid his friend would act on the threats if he was served the eviction paperwork.
Police spoke with the proprietor’s wife, who said the friend had made threats in the past but had not made any recently.
The reporting deputy did not seek warrants at the time of the report because it was unclear who the friend was speaking to in the doorbell footage, according to the report.