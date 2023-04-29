Man’s credit report shows added account

MILTON, Ga. — A Milton man informed police about an unauthorized account he found on his credit report April 14.
The victim was notified by Experian about a “potential threat” to his credit and upon viewing his account, he saw he had an outstanding debt of around $5,562 to a collection agency by the name of “MRS BPO.”
The agency told the victim they were collecting debt in reference to a purchase from AT&T Mobility, which the man said he had not made. Representatives from AT&T said an account was opened using his information in Mobile, Alabama, last year.
The victim said he noticed other recent charges, which he did not make, to his business credit card connected to his account. But he was reimbursed.
Police advised the victim to speak with his bank about further steps he could take to protect his information while the matter is being investigated.