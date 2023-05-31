Man’s credit card used to buy 6 tons of gravel

MILTON, Ga. — A Milton man reported to police May 17 that someone charged more than $630 to his credit card at a Tennessee business.
The victim said the May 15 charge posted on his bank account listed Pope’s A1 Lawn Care in La Vergne, Tennessee. He contacted the business, whose associate provided the invoice showing that the suspect bought six tons of gravel, which was delivered to Moonlight Trail in Brentwood, Tennessee.
The associate also said the suspect had another invoice with her company the next day, using different credit card information.
The victim reported the fraudulent activity to his bank and canceled his cards. The bank did not advise the victim to seek a police report, but the victim said he wished to prosecute.