Man’s AirPods go missing after round on golf course

Johns Creek, Ga. — A Florida man reported stolen AirPods to police May 6, which he had tracked to an address in Lawrenceville.
The man said he was playing golf May 3, using his AirPods, and could not find them where he last placed them in the golf cart. After several days, the man did a GPS location service on the AirPods, and they showed a location on Colony Bend Drive in Lawrenceville.
When reporting the theft to Lawrenceville Police, he was advised to report the theft where the AirPods were last seen.