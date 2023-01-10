Man’s account hacked for thousands of dollars

MILTON, Ga. — A man met with Milton Police at headquarters Dec. 27 reporting that he was a victim of fraud.
He said he received a call Dec. 14 alerting him that someone in Florida used his credit card and that he had to close his account and issue a new card. Days later, the man received an email that stated he added someone for a wire transfer totaling $24,168.95 from his business account. The man told police he never added or approved of any money transfer to be wired from his account.
The man then called the fraud center, which said the wire transfer would be canceled in 10 business days. But he checked four to five days later and noticed the transfer went through. He also noticed a transfer from his personal account to his business account, totaling $5,000. His accounts were frozen, and no fraudulent charges were placed on them.
The man then spoke with an analyst from the fraud center, who sent over a “hold harmless agreement.”
The analyst told the man that if he signed the agreement, he would receive some of the money back. But if he didn’t sign the agreement, the analyst said his case would be closed, and he would lose all the money.
The third party listed on the hold harmless agreement is Pitch Perfect Driveways out of California.