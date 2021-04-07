ROSWELL, Ga. — A man cashed his paycheck at the Bank of America along Alpharetta Highway and was confronted by a gunman in the parking lot March 30.
The victim said the suspect approached him as he got in his car and demanded his cash, saying “give me the money.”
The suspect pulled a handgun from his hip and held it toward the ground. The victim gave the gunman the $1,200 he’d just withdrawn from the bank, and the suspect fled in a late-model Ford Explorer. Police responded to the bank, and the victim gave officers a description of the alleged robber.
