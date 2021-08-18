DUNWOODY, Ga. — An Ohio man was reportedly robbed outside a music studio along Dunwoody Crossing late Aug. 2.
Residents in the neighborhood reported hearing several gunshots. When officers arrived, they found the victim outside one of the buildings bleeding heavily from a deep cut over his eyebrow.
He said he’d just stepped out of a recording studio in the building when two gunmen confronted him. He grabbed the gun out of instinct and said the gunmen struck him with the pistol about 20 times. The victim said he did not hear any gunshots.
The man told officers he had about $9,500 in cash on him before the robbery. When he came to, he only had $500. Paramedics rushed the man to the Gwinnett Medical Center in Lawrenceville for treatment.
An acquaintance who was making music with the victim said he’d been flashing cash on social media constantly.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.