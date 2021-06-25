DUNWOODY, Ga. — A Dunwoody man was reportedly robbed at gunpoint on North Shallowford Road as he walked to the gym early June 10.
The victim said he was walking from his house to Workout Anytime on Chamblee Dunwoody Road just before 4:30 a.m. when two men wearing ski masks jumped out of a car and pointed guns at him.
The suspects stole the man’s cell phone, gym bag, wallet and $300 in cash, according to police. The victim described the vehicle as a black car with a “boxy” frame and circular taillights. Investigators said a license plate reader spotted a stolen black Chevrolet Impala in the area minutes before the robbery was reported.
