Man reports trouble with gift card offer

MILTON, Ga. — An Alpharetta man reported he was contacted Jan. 11 via WhatsApp by a company operating under the name discountworldus.com offering to sell a gift card valued at $400 for $200.
The victim conducted the transaction, then used the gift card to make a payment to his Atlanta Gas Light account. He later was alerted by Atlanta Gas Light that the transaction was invalid, and the payment was reversed.
He then stated he began to feel like the whole thing was a scam and contacted discountworldus.com demanding a refund. The company agreed, but said it would take 7-10 business days.
The victim reported he wanted the incident investigated by the Milton Police Department for potential fraud.