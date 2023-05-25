Man reports threats made on Instagram

MILTON, Ga. — Police spoke with a Milton man May 11 in reference to threats he had been receiving over Instagram.
The man said someone threatened to burn his house down and throw acid on his family.
The man also said his wife had been at a hospital, with a redacted location, and was verbally accosted by someone he believed to be on the janitorial staff. He said the woman indicated to his wife that she knew where they lived.
Police said the man would have to report the incident to the Roswell Police Department, because the incident took place in its jurisdiction, and that the department would be able to determine if any crime had been committed based on the suspect’s statements.
The man also mentioned that his daughter had become afraid recently because people recognize her when she is in public, and has had people confront her. Police told him she would need to pursue any perceived threats toward her with the appropriate jurisdiction.