Man reports threat of COVID exposure

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Johns Creek Police responded to a dispute Dec. 15 on Fox Grape Lane, where a man said his neighbor’s landscapers were blowing leaves onto his property.
When the man told the landscapers to stop what they were doing, his neighbor allegedly came out of his home, yelling at him and telling him to get off his property.
When the man returned to his own property, the neighbor walked over and got face to face with him and asked, “Do you want COVID?” and then walked back to his residence.
The man requested the incident be reported in case his neighbor did have COVID and had to get tested as a result of the interaction.
Police told the man that he could obtain a restraining order to prevent any further incidents with his neighbor. The man then said there had been previous “problems” with the neighbor in the 19 years they have lived next to one another.