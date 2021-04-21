JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police responded to Medlock Bridge Road late April 7 on a report of a road rage dispute. The caller said he was driving near the Avalon shopping mall and may have cut off an SUV driven by a man in his 20s. He told officers the suspect began waving his middle finger at him and pulled up next to him at the intersection of Medlock Bridge and State Bridge Road. The suspect pulled out what appeared to be a Glock pistol and pointed it at the victim, according to police.
The victim said he sped away toward Gwinnett County and pulled into a Whole Foods parking lot where he called 911. He gave officers the tag number of the suspect’s SUV. Investigators attempted to make contact with its registered owner, but they were unsuccessful, police indicated.
