Man reports stolen car, gets arrested on warrant

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A man reported a stolen vehicle to Johns Creek Police Nov. 30.
The man said he had invited a woman to his home, fell asleep and woke up to his girlfriend’s rental car gone, apparently taken by the woman. The man was tracking the car, the report said, and saw that it was in North Carolina.
Police spoke with customer relations at the rental car company, who could not confirm or deny that the white Chrysler 300 belonged to the company or a private party. Because the owner of the vehicle could not be determined, it was not entered as stolen.
When police ran the man’s information, they found he had an outstanding arrest warrant from DeKalb County for burglary. Police placed the man under arrest.
Later that day, police received a call from a man with security at the rental company, who did confirm the car was owned by the company and that the car was scheduled to be repossessed. The man said that he was tracking the vehicle and saw that it was put up for sale on Facebook Marketplace for $9,000. He said he did not want to report the vehicle as stolen and advised police that the company would have the car repossessed by that night.