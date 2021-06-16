ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A man reported that someone shot at his vehicle June 3 as he was driving northbound along Ga. 400 near Mansell Road. The victim told officers he was in the second lane when a late-model Hyundai drove up from behind and the driver fired three gunshots at him.
The victim said he heard the first two gunshots then saw the suspect firing the third out the driver’s window just as the gun’s muzzle flashed. The suspect then exited the highway at Mansell, police said.
The victim said he had not been involved in any traffic disputes or other confrontations just prior to the incident. Police found three bullet holes in the passenger’s side of his vehicle. One of the bullet fragments went through the door and struck the victim’s water bottle in his front passenger’s seat, police said.
