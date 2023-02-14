Man reports robbery by three of his students

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A man reported he was robbed at gunpoint inside his home on Vicarage Walk Feb. 2 by three students taking his certified ethical hacking class.
He said the students came to his home at 12:30 a.m., stating that they needed “urgent help,” the police report said, so the man let them in. They entered his bedroom inside the basement, which is where he hosts the $500 classes. The man said one suspect pointed a gun at him and ordered him to disclose where the valuables were kept. The other two suspects began removing items from the home.
After the first suspect threatened the teacher with a stun gun, they all left.
The man said he delayed calling the police because he wanted to give the suspects an opportunity to return the stolen items. He said he attempted to contact the suspects, and they would not respond.
The suspects reportedly stole thousands of dollars’ worth of guns, ammunition, technological devices, accessories and Viagra supplements. They also stole his driver’s license, debit cards, Social Security card and miscellaneous paperwork.
The man said he did not keep records on his students. But he did provide police with their contact numbers and possible addresses.
The man described one suspect as a lighter skinned Black male around 35 years old, wearing a purple long sleeve sweater and 5-foot-10 in height.
He described another suspect as a White male around 35 years old, wearing a red Adidas hoodie and jeans and around 6-foot-2 in height.
The last suspect was described as a dark-skinned Black male with a mustache and beard, around 44 years old, wearing a sports jacket and around 5-foot-9 in height.
The identities of the suspect have not been verified, the police report said.