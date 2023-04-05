Man reports items stolen from wallet in gym locker

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A Johns Creek resident reported to police March 24 that someone stole contents from his wallet at Lifetime Fitness off Johns Creek Parkway.
The victim said he entered the gym around 5:20 p.m. March 23, locked his belongings in the men’s locker room and then went to work out.. When he returned to the locker room at 6:10 p.m., he discovered his locker had been opened.
His credit card and $150 in cash was missing from his wallet, but the wallet had been left behind.
The victim was not sure who took his belongings, but he said there was a male with red shoes that was nearby. No further description was available, the police report said.
The gym manager said video outside the locker room is available through corporate for detectives, but there is no camera inside the locker room.