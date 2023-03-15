Man reports imposter issued loan in his name

MILTON, Ga. — A man on Birmingham Walk received a letter March 2, showing a $9,500 loan withdrawn using his name.
The following day, the man’s son told police he went to talk to the bank about the loan. The teller said that a savings account, debit card and two loans were taken out using his father’s information in the amount of $9,500 on Feb. 17 and $13,000 on Feb. 23. He did a free credit check online, the police report said, which showed the two fraudulent loans.
The teller said the suspect had his father’s exact information on his driver’s license, except the expiration date on his license was off by one year. The teller said the address, date of birth and name were the same.
The teller provided a phone number and email address for the person, the police report said.
Police advised the victim to contact the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office because that is where the loan originated.