Man reports harassment from former co-worker

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A Johns Creek man told police March 28 that a former coworker was stalking him and sending harassing text messages.
The victim said he thinks his ex-girlfriend had been providing the suspect with his home address, business location and other sensitive information, although he provided no proof of her possible involvement.
The victim said he was concerned for his employees’ safety because he is not sure what the suspect is capable of doing.
He provided a screenshot of a text message from the suspect that stated, "…it’s on site…"
The suspect is described as a Black male with a mustache and has a low haircut. He has brown hair, brown eyes, weighs approximately 220 pounds and stands around 6-foot-2.