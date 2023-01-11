Man reports fraud on his bank account

MILTON, Ga. — A man told Milton Police Dec. 28 that 16 checks on his account were fraudulently cashed from October to December of last year, totaling more than $51,200.
According to the police report, the man also said there were two fraudulent withdrawals on his bank account, totaling $837.
The man had physical possession of his checkbook. But the scanned copies of the fraudulent checks, provided by the bank, showed certain parts had been taped over in an attempt to change the written amount and to whom the amount is payable to.
The man said he doesn’t check his bank account regularly. But the bank account has since been canceled and a fraudulent activity claim has been filed. He said that any checks he wrote last year made it to their correct locations because he has not been notified of any late payments.