Man reports fraud after mailbox raided

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A Johns Creek man reported to police July 17 that someone used his credit card without permission and made purchases totaling nearly $400.
The victim said he ordered the credit card by mail in June but never received it. He began to receive notifications on his cellphone advising someone was using his credit card in California, the police report said.
The victim opened a case with his bank for the incident and was informed the card had been activated using his cellphone number, the report said.