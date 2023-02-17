Man reports firearm aimed at him from car

ROSWELL, Ga. — A Roswell man called the police on Feb. 9 after a passenger waved a gun in his direction from a car as it drove by the Chevron gas station on Holcomb Bridge Road.
The man told police he was smoking a cigarette in front of the gas station when the car passed by, and a passenger shouted out of the window “Who are you with?” then pointed a gun in his direction.
The man said the car was a black 2012 Nissan Pathfinder with a white sticker on the rear passenger side, and that the gun looked like a real weapon.
Police checked security footage and saw the car drive by with the passenger waving a gun around. They said the weapon “appears to pass over” the man who called the police. There was no sound on the video, so officers could not determine if the passenger shouted at the man.
The man told police the car came from the nearby McDonald’s parking lot, so officers also got footage from the restaurant’s drive-thru.