Man reports extortion over compromising photos

MILTON, Ga. — A Milton man reported to police Aug. 4 that he met a woman on Omegle, who tried to extort him for money by threatening to send nude pictures of him to his network.
The man said he met the suspect on the social site Omegle that morning and used the site for a “sexual encounter.”
During the encounter, the man said the suspect took a screenshot of him in a “compromising position” and threatened to send the pictures out to people if he did not send her money. The man said he did not send the suspect any money, and that it was probable she sent nude photos to his mother and cousins.
Police found the suspect’s Instagram profile, based in Nevada, but could not find any other information on the suspect.
The man told police he wanted to pursue an investigation regarding the incident. The investigation is ongoing, according to the police report.