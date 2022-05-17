Man reports charges To his credit cards

MILTON, Ga. — A Milton man reported his credit card information, email and name was used by an unknown person April 24 to purchase two laptops. The victim said he received a notification from his bank that his credit card was being used to make the purchases, and he immediately contacted his bank to refute the charge.
He told police he received an email from Best Buy confirming his purchase of two MacBook Pros with a link to cancel the purchase – a total of $4,300. The victim said the laptops were to be delivered to an Alpharetta address.
The man is not certain whether the suspect got access to his personal information.