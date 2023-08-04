Man reports carjacking while rendering aid

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody police are investigating a carjacking reported near the Walmart on Ashford Dunwoody Road July 11.
Police reports said a man leaving the Walmart at about 6 p.m. stopped to give a woman in distress a ride, but when they stopped at a light near Perimeter Center West, the woman grabbed his keys and threw them out the window.
When the 89-year-old victim opened his door to get the keys, the woman jumped out of the car, grabbed the keys and poked the victim in the face with them, before driving away in the car.
Reports the said stolen vehicle was later discovered in Alpharetta occupied by an unresponsive female suspect; however, the woman didn’t match the Dunwoody victim’s description.
No suspect has been arrested in this case yet, according to the report.