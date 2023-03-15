Man reports burglary off Deerfield Point

MILTON, Ga. — Milton Police were dispatched to an apartment off Deerfield Point, Feb. 24 where a man said he returned home from an outing and noticed damage to his apartment door.
The victim said he left his apartment the night before close to 7 p.m., and when he returned at around 8 a.m., he noticed the damage. He said he was not sure if the door was unlocked when he returned because he used his key upon entry.
The man noticed his mattress was moved and drawers were open in his bedroom, the police report said. Prior to police arrival, the man said he noticed a pair of black and white Air Jordan 11s were missing from his closet along with his checkbook from his nightstand.
The victim also said his “password book” was moved from where he had left it and was open on the bedroom floor beside his bed. The victim did not notice anything else missing or moved, the report said.
Police observed damage to the apartment door just above the deadbolt. The man said no one knew that he would not be home last night, other than his girlfriend.
Police did not locate any cameras.
The victim said he would secure all his accounts with different passwords and notify the bank about his checking account.