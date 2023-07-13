Man reports burglary of neighbor’s home

MILTON, Ga. — An Alpharetta man reported to police June 18 that his neighbor’s home on Tree Loft Road had been burglarized and ransacked.
The man’s daughter, who was cat-sitting for the neighboring family, noticed shattered glass from the back door when she entered their living room.
Police confirmed the owner’s suite was ransacked and a window of a bonus room on the second floor was shattered. While probing the house for evidence, police observed damage on the down spout and shoe marks. Police canvassed the area, and neighbors reported having observed no suspicious activity though their ring camera.
The scene was turned over to detectives.