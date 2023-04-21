Man reports blackmail over fake nude photos

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — An 18-year-old Johns Creek man filed a report April 5 telling police that an unidentified person threatened to send fake nude photos to his social media followers.
The victim said that after he shared his Instagram account with the suspect, she said she had his nudes and “everything needed to ruin [his life].” The blackmailer said that she would delete the material if the victim complied with her requests for money.
The suspect sent a headshot of the victim and a second picture of an erotic nature. The victim said the second picture wasn’t of him. However, he sent the blackmailer $400 through Venmo.
The victim filed a claim with his bank and has made a complaint to Venmo.