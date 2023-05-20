Man reports attempts to raid bank account

MILTON, Ga. — A man reported two incidents of an unidentified suspect attempting to withdraw money from his bank account March 21.
The victim said he was contacted March 17 by a bank employee, who informed him of the fraud activity. The suspect was denied the transaction because his signature did not match that of the account holder.
The victim said he received another call later that day informing him the unidentified person attempted to withdraw money from his account using the same tactic.
The victim said the bank told him he would need a police report and a subpoena to receive any camera footage of either incident.
Due to a lack of identifying information, the police report said no suspect was identified, and no warrants were obtained.