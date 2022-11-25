Man reports assault over alleged affair

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Johns Creek Police responded to a domestic violence call Oct. 16 after a man was punched in the face by a man who suspected he was having sexual relations with his wife.
The victim said he was helping the man’s wife move into her new apartment. While the wife took her dogs for a walk, the suspect walked into the house and started to punch the victim.
The victim had discoloration to his eye and multiple lacerations to his face and was punched around seven times in the face and head region, the police report said.
After the suspect admitted to the offense, police transported him to the Fulton County Jail.