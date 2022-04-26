Man reports assault by three men at club

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police received a report from a Cumming man April 18 who said he had been assaulted by three men at Roaring Social in downtown Alpharetta on April 16.
The man told police he had gotten into an argument with three unidentified men in their 40s at the club, and one of them “jumped him” and began punching him in the head and back. He said the three men had left the scene before police arrived.
Police were unable to find a dispatch report associated with the call. The man said he had declined a report after the assault occurred because he just wanted to go home.
The man had no identifying information on the suspects but provided police with a license plate number for an Uber he said the men left in. No further action was taken.