Man reports 2 attempts to use his name in fraud

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A Johns Creek man reported to police April 17 that someone attempted to cash a check using his information in two incidents weeks apart.
The man said someone attempted to cash a check using his information a few weeks ago at a First Premier Bank for $6,800, but the suspect was not successful.
Then, on the day of the report, the man said a man attempted to cash another check at a Truist Bank in Austell for $6,900. The man said his Social Security and driver’s license information were used to cash the check, but the suspect was unsuccessful.