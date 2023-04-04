Man receives threats over gambling losses

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Johns Creek Police spoke with a man March 23, who said he had received numerous texts from someone intimidating him for money.
The man reported the sender had threatened to send men after him and his family and that he is not one to mess with because he had "done time for seven years.”
The victim suspects the person making the threats to be someone who used to work for him at a casino. The victim showed police texts that demanded $4,000 after having lost $30,000 to the casino. But the victim said nobody had placed that much money, so he knows the story is false.
While police were on the scene, the victim’s wife received several calls from a private number. When she answered the phone, the individual on the other line stayed silent. She then showed texts stating that the unidentified suspect would come after her and her daughter, who lives in Alpharetta. The suspect sent pictures from her daughter’s Instagram page to the victim’s phone.